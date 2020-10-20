London charity seeks Hackney mentors

Mentor Eric with his mentee. Picture: The Kids Network The Kids Network

A London-based charity is looking for local mentors to “make a real difference” for 30 children in Hackney.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Kids Network charity has re-launched its flagship mentoring programme in the borough and is now searching for young professional volunteers from the local community.

READ MORE: Hackney and Haringey charity receives £1,000

The programme involves mentors having weekly session with mentees to help build their confidence and mental-wellbeing.

Mentor Eric said: “I got involved because I liked the idea of a new start up charity. The children they are trying to work with, it’s an age which you can make a real difference and I really want to be part of it. I’m really enjoying it the more he engages, and I see his progress. He has great energy levels which picks me up at the weekend after a long week at work.”

The Kids Network supports children in the lead up to and as they transition from primary into secondary school.

The deadline for applications is November 2.

To apply visit www.thekidsnetwork.org.uk/become-a-mentor/

Follow the Kids Network on Twitter @the_kidsnetwork, on facebook by searching The Kids Network or on Instagram @the_kidsnetwork