Search

Advanced search

London Fields and Clissold Park paddling pools to be shut in 2020 for revamps

PUBLISHED: 16:01 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 28 February 2020

London Fields paddling pool. Picture: Hackney Council

London Fields paddling pool. Picture: Hackney Council

London Fields paddling pool. Picture: Hackney Council

The paddling pools at London Fields and Clissold Park will be shut for the whole year while they are both replaced with better facilities.

According to Hackney Council both pools have come to the end of their life and cannot continue to be operated safely without major work, including the introduction of automatic filtration systems - which reduce water consumption and improve hygiene.

You may also want to watch:

The council will consult pool users on what they'd like to see with a revamp.

The Clissold Park stand-alone pool will be closed for the whole of this year while consultation and work takes place, which is expected to cost up to £700,000.

London Fields will be integrated into the wider project to deliver a new learner pool at the Lido site and will be closed for longer while the new pool is built.

The council's parks chief, Cllr Jon Burke, said: "While we had hoped to avoid closing the pools during the summer months, this has unfortunately not proved possible because of the age of each facility, the scale of work required and the need for filtration to be introduced. I hope residents will be able to bear with us while we bring them better facilities."

Most Read

Hackney’s flagship brewery Five Points could be latest railway arch firm forced out of borough after 300% rent increase

Director and owner Ed Mason at The Five Points

Remembering the ayahs: Hackney Central home where abandoned South Asian nannies sought refuge could get blue plaque recognition

The front entrance of the London City Mission Ayahs and Amahs Home, in Hackney 1900. Picture: Courtesy of London City Mission

Man charged with attempted murder after two stabbed in Homerton

Police at the scene in Homerton Road. Picture: @999London

The Crown and Castle will be returning to Dalston as a pub

The Crown and Castle. Picture: Googlemaps

Campaigners launch petition calling on developers to deliver 50 per cent social housing at Morning Lane Tesco site

Tesco in Morning Lane, Hackney. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Hackney’s flagship brewery Five Points could be latest railway arch firm forced out of borough after 300% rent increase

Director and owner Ed Mason at The Five Points

Remembering the ayahs: Hackney Central home where abandoned South Asian nannies sought refuge could get blue plaque recognition

The front entrance of the London City Mission Ayahs and Amahs Home, in Hackney 1900. Picture: Courtesy of London City Mission

Man charged with attempted murder after two stabbed in Homerton

Police at the scene in Homerton Road. Picture: @999London

The Crown and Castle will be returning to Dalston as a pub

The Crown and Castle. Picture: Googlemaps

Campaigners launch petition calling on developers to deliver 50 per cent social housing at Morning Lane Tesco site

Tesco in Morning Lane, Hackney. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal’s Greek tragedy must be vital learning curve

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after a missed chance during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Kane ‘ahead of schedule’ for Tottenham return

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Southampton's Jan Bednarek battle for the ball

England captains back FA’s ‘Pledge of Positivity’ campaign

England captains Steph Houghton and Harry Kane back the FA's Pledge of Positivity campaign

East London Football Podcast: Flappyhandski, the meaning of huff and tired condiment banter

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Arteta rues missed chances as Arsenal dumped out of Europa League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta before the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA
Drive 24