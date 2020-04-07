There With You: London Fields brewery creates lockdown lager to support NHS

Beer donation at Homerton Hospital. (From left to right) Forest Road Founder Pete Brown, Homerton University Hospital's Graham Snowling, Forest Road's Head of Logistics Lewis Jones, Homerton University Hospital's Liam Triggs. Picture: Forest Road Brewing Co. Forest Road Brewing Co.

An independent Hackney Brewery is offering drinkers the chance to help the NHS by donating £1 for every bottle of their latest brew sold.

Forest Road Brewery has launched Stay Home lager to support NHS staff. Picture: Forest Road Brewing Co. Forest Road Brewery has launched Stay Home lager to support NHS staff. Picture: Forest Road Brewing Co.

The Forest Road brewery, bar and taproom near London Fields has launched a lager called Stay Home to support NHS staff during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Owner Pete Brown says the idea came to him when he was delivering to Homerton University Hospital on March 24.

He told the Gazette: “We dropped off 650 beers to say thank you for the amazing efforts of staff there, and it made me think we should do more and on a bigger level.

So I scrambled round, getting everyone involved in the brewing and packaging of our beers onboard.

Forest Road beer deliver to Homerton Hospital. Picture: Forest Road Brewing Co. Forest Road beer deliver to Homerton Hospital. Picture: Forest Road Brewing Co.

It’s really important right now to show our support for NHS staff. They’re Britain’s national heroes.”

The beer is a 3.9 percent pale lager created in collaboration with north-eastern brewery based in Hartlepool called Camerons.

15,000 bottles have been made so far meaning Forest Road expects to donate £15,000 to Britain’s hardworking NHS staff.

“I know it’s not a lot by NHS standards, but it’s great to think we’re doing something to help during this crazy situation,” said Pete. He says more beers will be brewed if Stay Home proves popular.

“At a time like this it’s easy to feel helpless, but there are little ways in which each of us can do something to help in the battle against COVID-19. Two crucial ways: stay at home and drink this beer!” said Pete.

