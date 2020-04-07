Search

Advanced search

There With You: London Fields brewery creates lockdown lager to support NHS

PUBLISHED: 12:23 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 07 April 2020

Beer donation at Homerton Hospital. (From left to right) Forest Road Founder Pete Brown, Homerton University Hospital's Graham Snowling, Forest Road's Head of Logistics Lewis Jones, Homerton University Hospital's Liam Triggs. Picture: Forest Road Brewing Co.

Beer donation at Homerton Hospital. (From left to right) Forest Road Founder Pete Brown, Homerton University Hospital's Graham Snowling, Forest Road's Head of Logistics Lewis Jones, Homerton University Hospital's Liam Triggs. Picture: Forest Road Brewing Co.

Forest Road Brewing Co.

An independent Hackney Brewery is offering drinkers the chance to help the NHS by donating £1 for every bottle of their latest brew sold.

Forest Road Brewery has launched Stay Home lager to support NHS staff. Picture: Forest Road Brewing Co.Forest Road Brewery has launched Stay Home lager to support NHS staff. Picture: Forest Road Brewing Co.

The Forest Road brewery, bar and taproom near London Fields has launched a lager called Stay Home to support NHS staff during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Owner Pete Brown says the idea came to him when he was delivering to Homerton University Hospital on March 24.

He told the Gazette: “We dropped off 650 beers to say thank you for the amazing efforts of staff there, and it made me think we should do more and on a bigger level.

So I scrambled round, getting everyone involved in the brewing and packaging of our beers onboard.

Forest Road beer deliver to Homerton Hospital. Picture: Forest Road Brewing Co.Forest Road beer deliver to Homerton Hospital. Picture: Forest Road Brewing Co.

You may also want to watch:

It’s really important right now to show our support for NHS staff. They’re Britain’s national heroes.”

The beer is a 3.9 percent pale lager created in collaboration with north-eastern brewery based in Hartlepool called Camerons.

15,000 bottles have been made so far meaning Forest Road expects to donate £15,000 to Britain’s hardworking NHS staff.

“I know it’s not a lot by NHS standards, but it’s great to think we’re doing something to help during this crazy situation,” said Pete. He says more beers will be brewed if Stay Home proves popular.

“At a time like this it’s easy to feel helpless, but there are little ways in which each of us can do something to help in the battle against COVID-19. Two crucial ways: stay at home and drink this beer!” said Pete.

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London follow our live blog here, visit our corona virus page, or join our Facebook group here.

Or to find more groups, networks and organisations like this in Hackney providing support during the Coronavirus lockdown visit our There With You Essential List.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

’It’s like a major incident every day’: 32 die of coronavirus at Homerton Hospital and 266 serious cases in City and Hackney

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London, a temporary hospital with 4000 beds which has been set up for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Hackney Carnival cancelled so council and emergency services can focus on coronavirus response

Paraiso School of Samba at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

Most Read

Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

’It’s like a major incident every day’: 32 die of coronavirus at Homerton Hospital and 266 serious cases in City and Hackney

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London, a temporary hospital with 4000 beds which has been set up for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Hackney Carnival cancelled so council and emergency services can focus on coronavirus response

Paraiso School of Samba at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Who is your Tottenham Hotspur player of the season so far?

Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso (left) and RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann battle for the ball (Pic: John Walton/PA)

London Youth Games 2020 season cancelled because of coronavirus pandemic

A sign says it all at the London Youth Games kayak event at the Lee Valley White Water Centre (pic John Moloney)

Wolves beat Groningen to win Ultimare Quaran Team title set up by Orient

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leonardo Campana (right) training alongside team-mates (Pic: Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Coronavirus: Tottenham urged to reverse decision to furlough staff

People outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Coronavirus: Last chance to bid for Buttler’s World Cup winning shirt

England's Jos Buttler runs out New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill to win the ICC World Cup final at Lord's
Drive 24