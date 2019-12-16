London Fields GP surgery's admin team honoured at national awards

From L-R: The Richmond Road Medical Centre admin team celebrate their successes at the National GP Awards last week. Practice manager, Ayesha Shabbir, administrator Sham Aziz, practice nurse Napolina Acheampong and administrators Tsahay Stultz, Alicia Mohammed and Salma Khan. Archant

A London Fields GP surgery has been honoured at a national awards show for the third year in a row.

Richmond Road Medical Centre's admin team was a finalist in the Receptionist Team of the Year gong at the National General Practice Awards last week.

It comes after practice partner Dr Gopal Mehta was highly commended in the GP of the Year award last year, and the practice winning Practice of the Year in 2017.

The admin team managed to ensure patients' could get an appointment within 48 hours and were among the best in the country for arranging care for people with long-term health conditions. Their work has helped the practice have one of the highest number of patients registered online in the UK.

Sham Aziz, senior administrator, said: "We are often referred to the as the 'Richmond Road Family', and this is exactly how we all function, working together to achieve the best together. We are all really touched by this recognition, thank you."