Damaged mobile power bank likely cause of Hackney house blaze

Published: 1:25 PM June 22, 2021

A fire on Parkholme Road is believed to have been caused by a damaged mobile phone power bank. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a Hackney house fire yesterday which was believed to have been caused by a damaged mobile power bank.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at about 1.30pm to Parkholme Road in London Fields on Monday, June 21.

Part of a room on the ground floor of a detached house was damaged by the incident and four people left the building before the brigade arrived. There were no reports of injuries.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by the failure of a lithium-ion battery within a mobile phone power bank.

A LFB spokesperson said: “Batteries can present a fire risk if they’re over-charged, short circuited, submerged in water or damaged, so it’s really important to protect them.

“Unplug devices once they have finished charging and make sure you use the right charger for your device.”

The fire was under control by 2.06pm and three fire engines and about 15 firefighters attended the scene.

