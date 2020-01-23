Search

Advanced search

London Fields Lido will get a new learner's pool in £4.5m upgrade

PUBLISHED: 11:20 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 23 January 2020

London Fields Lido. Picture: Richard Dawson/ Hackney Council

London Fields Lido. Picture: Richard Dawson/ Hackney Council

© The London Borough of Hackney - Credit Richard Dawson

London Fields Lido is set to get a new learner's pool in a £4.5m upgrade.

The council hopes the addition will make the popular pool more accessible for children and adults to learn to swim.

The proposals will be subject to a full public consultation after a design team is appointed next year, and work to build the new pool could begin in 2022.

Philip Glanville, Mayor of Hackney, said the investment was being made despite 40 per cent funding cuts from central government in the past decade.

"We are passionate about protecting the services and facilities that make life better for the borough's residents, which has only been possible through careful financial management over the last ten years," he added.

You may also want to watch:

"For those who brave a frosty early morning swim or for the thousands who enjoy its balmy summer evenings, London Fields Lido's popularity is something to celebrate.

"By investing in Hackney's leisure facilities to make them more inclusive and accessible, we hope to make the borough more liveable and encourage our residents to make physical activity a part of their daily routine - with the immeasurable benefits to health and wellbeing this can bring.

London Fields Lido was opened in 1932, but it fell into disrepair when it closed in 1988.

It was reopened by Hackney Council in 2006 after a campaign by local residents.

But over the summer of 2016 tiles began to crack and come away from the pool wall, and the pool was closed for over a year while renovations were carried out.

The popular outdoor pool has seen visitor numbers increase from 120,000 when it reopened in 2006 to 330,000 last year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hackney Homes bribery trial: Lakehouse manager Lee Wylie took £800,000 to guarantee work and fund his lavish lifestyle

Lee Wylie. Picture: Met Police

‘No real progress’ in Hackney Council campaign to ensure Jewish faith schools become registered

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Tory councillor slammed for saying Jewish faith schools don’t need Ofsted ‘giving children ideas of homosexuality’

Cllr Aron Klein. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Life and soul’ of Haggerston Park Lorraine Carter honoured with ‘100 dog salute’

Dog walkers and their dogs gather in Haggerston Park before lining Whiston Road as the funeral cortege of Lorraine Carter passed the park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Clapton family celebrates the life of 101-year-old Windrush nurse

Iris at her 100th birthday party.

Most Read

Hackney Homes bribery trial: Lakehouse manager Lee Wylie took £800,000 to guarantee work and fund his lavish lifestyle

Lee Wylie. Picture: Met Police

‘No real progress’ in Hackney Council campaign to ensure Jewish faith schools become registered

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Tory councillor slammed for saying Jewish faith schools don’t need Ofsted ‘giving children ideas of homosexuality’

Cllr Aron Klein. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Life and soul’ of Haggerston Park Lorraine Carter honoured with ‘100 dog salute’

Dog walkers and their dogs gather in Haggerston Park before lining Whiston Road as the funeral cortege of Lorraine Carter passed the park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Clapton family celebrates the life of 101-year-old Windrush nurse

Iris at her 100th birthday party.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Tickets for Boxing Road to Tokyo event in London on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Boxing Road to Tokyo Qualifier in London in March

It was ‘mixed emotions’ for Mourinho as Lloris returns for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris shouts on the pitch during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

O’s midfielder Wright revealed he felt the pressure of the penalty

Josh Wright of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Essex Senior League: Clapton, Ilford well beaten

Ilford manager Jon Fowell (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Police and councillors urge women to report cases of sexual harassment in Blackstock Road

Blackstock Road Finsbury Park.Picture:Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists