London Fields Lido will get a new learner's pool in £4.5m upgrade

London Fields Lido is set to get a new learner's pool in a £4.5m upgrade.

The council hopes the addition will make the popular pool more accessible for children and adults to learn to swim.

The proposals will be subject to a full public consultation after a design team is appointed next year, and work to build the new pool could begin in 2022.

Philip Glanville, Mayor of Hackney, said the investment was being made despite 40 per cent funding cuts from central government in the past decade.

"We are passionate about protecting the services and facilities that make life better for the borough's residents, which has only been possible through careful financial management over the last ten years," he added.

"For those who brave a frosty early morning swim or for the thousands who enjoy its balmy summer evenings, London Fields Lido's popularity is something to celebrate.

"By investing in Hackney's leisure facilities to make them more inclusive and accessible, we hope to make the borough more liveable and encourage our residents to make physical activity a part of their daily routine - with the immeasurable benefits to health and wellbeing this can bring.

London Fields Lido was opened in 1932, but it fell into disrepair when it closed in 1988.

It was reopened by Hackney Council in 2006 after a campaign by local residents.

But over the summer of 2016 tiles began to crack and come away from the pool wall, and the pool was closed for over a year while renovations were carried out.

The popular outdoor pool has seen visitor numbers increase from 120,000 when it reopened in 2006 to 330,000 last year.