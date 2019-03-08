London Fields neighbours aren't happy with a new Wagamama 'dark kitchen' opening

Neighbours of a new Wagamama's "dark kitchen" in London Fields say the moped delivery riders and the industrial noise is making their lives hell.

The popular Japanese restaurant chain has this week opened a kitchen in a small railway arch in Mentmore Terrace, using it only for takeaways.

But people in the area do not want it there, and before it even opened a petition opposing the business had gathered more than 150 signatures.

It reads: "The opening of a food preparation kitchen for takeaway food and alcoholic drinks will produce a huge amount of traffic, noise and offensive smells.

"The street is currently residential and light industrial and we are unhappy about a potential new night time economy developing, as the proposed opening times will be until midnight at weekends."

Patty and Bun set up a similar operation in 2017, but left the area after neighbours complained of the constant "gross" stench of onions cooking.

One neighbour said they had come back from holiday to a "deep drone noise from massive extractor fans" behind their home.

Another told the Gazette: "These corporate companies have no place in a creative talent area. They just suck the life and uniqueness of an area and turn it into the same as everywhere else.

"People like Wagamama want to cook huge amounts a day and it's all about profits."

An application was made by Wagamama in June for a premise licence allowing late-night refreshment from 11pm to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, allowing booze to be delivered with takeaways.

Wagamama said the unit already had the correct planning and licensing permissions to operate the business.

Councillors will vote on the plans at a licensing committee hearing on August 14, at which neighbours plan to protest.