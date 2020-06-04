Search

London Fields Post Office to temporarily close

PUBLISHED: 16:18 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 04 June 2020

The Post Office on Broadway Market. Picture: Google Maps

The Post Office on Broadway Market. Picture: Google Maps

A Post Office in Hackney will be temporarily closed for major building works.

Although it is not yet known when London Fields Post Office on Broadway Market will be able to reopen, it will be shut from June 15 at 3pm.

The Post Office said the works, which have been planned because of the coronavirus pandemic, are external to the shop but mean it cannot open.

Anyone needing the Post Office’s services in the meantime have been advised to check its branch finder for the next nearest store, such as on Cambridge Heath, Hackey Road or Bethnal Green Road.

Mohammad Islam, Post Office change manager, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the refurbishment.

“The safety of our customers is of paramount importance, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

