A woman was rescued from a tenth floor flat in London Fields this afternoon, after a fire broke out there.

The London Fire Brigade was called to London Fields West Side just before 2.45pm, and about 25 firefighters using four engines had the blaze under control within an hour.

Firefighters assisted a woman to safety on the ground floor via an internal staircase.

Station Commander Chris Young, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters worked swiftly to bring the fire under control.

"Around 35 residents left the building before the Brigade arrived, whilst others remained in their unaffected flats.

"Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries."

Most of a six-roomed flat on the tenth floor of the building was damaged by fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from Homerton, Bethnal Green, Shoreditch and Whitechapel fire stations attended the scene.

