Published: 1:36 PM July 28, 2021

A Hackney man is running 100 half marathons for refugees. Pictured: A dinghy full of migrants being rescued by the RNLI in the English Channel. - Credit: PA

A De Beauvoir man is running a hundred half marathons in a year to raise money for refugees.

Joseph Griffiths, 24, has so far completed 89 half marathons in 308 days. He has already collected £855 for UK for UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, with a goal to raise £2,100 when he completes his charity project on September 19 this year.

The teacher of exercise and sport sciences at Newham Sixth Form College said: "Refugees can face a number of challenges as they make their lives in the UK, but there are lots of ways that we can offer support."

Joseph Griffiths is running a hundred half marathons for charity. - Credit: Joseph Griffiths

The UN Refugee Agency reports that there were around 4.2 million stateless people at the end of 2020, though the true figure is estimated to be significantly higher.

Joseph said he has "thoroughly enjoyed" the challenge so far. His runs have taken him across north London, from Hampstead Heath to Stratford.

To support Joseph's fundraiser visit: givepenny.com/josephgriffiths

To follow his progress visit https://www.strava.com/athletes/50585655.