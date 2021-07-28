News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Newham teacher from Hackney runs a hundred half marathons for refugees

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 1:36 PM July 28, 2021   
A dinghy full of migrants being rescued by the RNLI in the English Channel. 

A Hackney man is running 100 half marathons for refugees. Pictured: A dinghy full of migrants being rescued by the RNLI in the English Channel. - Credit: PA

A De Beauvoir man is running a hundred half marathons in a year to raise money for refugees. 

Joseph Griffiths, 24, has so far completed 89 half marathons in 308 days. He has already collected £855 for UK for UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, with a goal to raise £2,100 when he completes his charity project on September 19 this year. 

The teacher of exercise and sport sciences at Newham Sixth Form College said: "Refugees can face a number of challenges as they make their lives in the UK, but there are lots of ways that we can offer support."

Joseph Griffiths is running a hundred half marathons for charity. 

Joseph Griffiths is running a hundred half marathons for charity. - Credit: Joseph Griffiths

The UN Refugee Agency reports that there were around 4.2 million stateless people at the end of 2020, though the true figure is estimated to be significantly higher. 

Joseph said he has "thoroughly enjoyed" the challenge so far. His runs have taken him across north London, from Hampstead Heath to Stratford. 

To support Joseph's fundraiser visit: givepenny.com/josephgriffiths 

To follow his progress visit https://www.strava.com/athletes/50585655.

You may also want to watch:

Charity Fundraiser
Hackney News
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kit Crowley on Gascoyne Estate in May 2006. 

Hackney History

Homerton gardens renamed to sever slave trader ties and celebrate...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Slider Cuts founder and top barber Mark Maciver. 

Arts & Culture

Hackney barber to Lebron James and Anthony Joshua has skills recognised

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Anoushka Rava, Melting Pot

Theatre

On the fringe: Great shows in north London this summer

Joseph Marshall

Logo Icon
Hackney traffic filter in Middleton Road.

Data

LTNs reveal 'tale of two Hackneys', says campaigner

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon