Search

Advanced search

London Marathon Charitable Trust donates £20,000 for 'natural play space' on London Fields estate

PUBLISHED: 12:11 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 07 February 2020

The natural play space being built by Curved Earth on the Morland Estate.

The natural play space being built by Curved Earth on the Morland Estate.

Archant

A £20,000 grant from the London Marathon Charitable Trust will help fund a new natural play space on a London Fields estate.

The play area on the Morland Estate will feature equipment made from sustainable robinia hardwood, a wooden rope bridge, a metal slide and new trees and hedgerows and is being built by Curved Earth.

You may also want to watch:

The council-backed project is the culmination of 18 months of hard work by estate residents, and the £50,000 total raised means it won't cost them a penny.

The Greater London Authority, the National Lottery, Hackney Parochial Charities, German Kindergarten and the Woodland Trust have also donated towards it, as have the family of the late Len Brown, one of Morland's first residents.

Julian Blake, chair of the Morland Blanchard TRA, said: "Morland residents have had to put up with a lot in the last couple of years, particularly those living in our tower block, which has been shrouded in scaffolding while emergency brickwork repairs continue. This play scheme will come as welcome news to everyone."

A community day will take place on February 21 to plant trees and hedges, and an official opening is scheduled for April 3.

Most Read

Hackney cops spot moped driver with 55” Samsung TV behind him - strapped on only by sellotape

Police in Hackney spotted the man driving around with a 52

Woman jumps into Regent’s Canal after police find smashed up car on towpath

The driver attempted to drive on the River Lea towpath. Picture: Hackney Police

Hackney Council urged to ‘protect Eastern Curve Garden’ in Dalston Conversation consultation

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden:Picture Ken Mears

Hackney Council consults on plans to open 2012 Olympic Park bridge to the public

Gainsborough Briidge in Hackney Wick. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council-owned Morning Lane Tesco redevelopment ‘must include social housing’, urge campaigners at packed public meeting

Mayor Phil Glanville speaks at a public meeting held to speak about plans for the Tesco Morning Lane site. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Most Read

Hackney cops spot moped driver with 55” Samsung TV behind him - strapped on only by sellotape

Police in Hackney spotted the man driving around with a 52

Woman jumps into Regent’s Canal after police find smashed up car on towpath

The driver attempted to drive on the River Lea towpath. Picture: Hackney Police

Hackney Council urged to ‘protect Eastern Curve Garden’ in Dalston Conversation consultation

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden:Picture Ken Mears

Hackney Council consults on plans to open 2012 Olympic Park bridge to the public

Gainsborough Briidge in Hackney Wick. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council-owned Morning Lane Tesco redevelopment ‘must include social housing’, urge campaigners at packed public meeting

Mayor Phil Glanville speaks at a public meeting held to speak about plans for the Tesco Morning Lane site. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Miedema praises Arsenal for breaking down barriers

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

O’s Embleton says they now have competition for places ahead of Silkmen clash

George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

London Marathon Charitable Trust donates £20,000 for ‘natural play space’ on London Fields estate

The natural play space being built by Curved Earth on the Morland Estate.

Standards improving says Arsenal’s Williamson

Arsenal's Leah Williamson talks to the mascots before the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Six Nations: Saracens six start for England in Scotland

England's Maro Itoje (centre left) and Owen Farrell (centre) looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris.
Drive 24