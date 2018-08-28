Search

New Year’s Honours: London Transport Museum director Sam Mullins from Dalston awarded OBE

PUBLISHED: 11:33 31 December 2018

Sam Mullins. Picture: London Transport Museum

Sam Mullins. Picture: London Transport Museum

London Transport Museum

The man who transformed the London Transport Museum into a world class museum has been recognised in the New Year’s Honours.

Sam Mullins, who lives in Dalston, has received an OBE for his services as the museum’s director for the past 24 years.

Under his leadership LTM - which houses a famous bus with an ad for the Hackney Gazette on its side - has engaged millions of visitors and young people from every London borough through its outreach programmes, encouraging them to travel safely and to pursue careers in the transport and cultural industries.

Sam has also made a significant contribution to the museum sector as past chairman of the Association of Independent Museums, editor of the Social History Curators Group, board member and professional development mentor for the Museums Association and trustee of the Royal Logistics Corps Museum.

He is currently a trustee of SS Great Britain in Bristol, the Museum Prize Trust and chair of the Museum Advisory Board of the Canal and River Trust and will later this year become president of the International Association of Transport Museums.

Sam said: “It’s fantastic to be recognised in the New Year’s Honours and a privilege to be the director of LTM. It is now the world’s leading museum of urban transport and brings so much joy and learning to so many people.

“Museums play a huge part in London’s reputation, as the cultural capital of the world, and I want to thank everybody at LTM for their long-term dedication and creativity in making it such an enjoyable experience for visitors.”

