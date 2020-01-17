Search

Advanced search

'Life and soul' of Haggerston Park Lorraine Carter honoured with '100 dog salute'

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 17 January 2020

Dog walkers and their dogs gather in Haggerston Park before lining Whiston Road as the funeral cortege of Lorraine Carter passed the park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Dog walkers and their dogs gather in Haggerston Park before lining Whiston Road as the funeral cortege of Lorraine Carter passed the park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Polly Hancock

One hundred dogs - and their owners - came out to pay their respects to the "life and soul" of Haggerston Park's dog community, as her funeral procession drove past.

Lorraine Carter (centre right) with Maya, and some of their dog and dog-walking friendsLorraine Carter (centre right) with Maya, and some of their dog and dog-walking friends

Lorraine Carter, of Queensbridge Road, was diagnosed with uterine cancer in November, and sadly died within one month, on December 11.

Her friends organised a '100 dog salute' in Whiston Road on the day of her funeral on Tuesday, which would have been her 54th birthday.

"It was organised chaos," said Kathryn Burgess who met Lorraine 10 years ago when their dogs were puppies, and became her best friend.

"It was great because it was just how Lorraine would have loved it - there was lots of jumping around and dogs barking, and the traffic was stopped for a few minutes so we could all go out and surround the hearse. Her family got to see all the friends they maybe didn't know she had."

Dog walkers and their dogs gather in Haggerston Park before lining Whiston Road as the funeral cortege of Lorraine Carter passed the park. Picture: Polly HancockDog walkers and their dogs gather in Haggerston Park before lining Whiston Road as the funeral cortege of Lorraine Carter passed the park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Kathryn added: "Lorraine was like a high-profile local celebrity, and a lot of people see a picture of her and don't know her by name but they know her face. She brought people together, and her infectious laugh will be greatly missed by everyone.

"A guy at the funeral said he spent 15 hours a week walking around with her. It's like that with these people you have no other connection with other than through your dogs and it's a big missing once something happens to them."

You may also want to watch:

The dog-walking community has planned to install a memorial bench in the park, and Lorraine's ashes will be spread there along with those of her dog Maya, who sadly died of liver cancer last week.

Dog walkers and their dogs gather in Haggerston Park before lining Whiston Road as the funeral cortege of Lorraine Carter passed the park. Picture: Polly HancockDog walkers and their dogs gather in Haggerston Park before lining Whiston Road as the funeral cortege of Lorraine Carter passed the park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Kathryn is raising money for the Blue Cross animal hospital charity which looked after her throughout her illness.

"The Blue Cross was so good with her but dogs tend to mourn their owner's passing, and I think her spirit was broken," said Kathryn. "She had been with Lorraine every day for nine-and-a-half years."

Cancer of the womb, or endometrial cancer, is the fourth most common cancer for women in the UK, and symptoms can include abnormal vaginal bleeding during or after the menopause.

"You hear a lot about breast and ovarian cancer but women should just get checked out by their doctor if they have those symptoms," said Kathryn.

"It was so quick for Lorraine.

"There are different things we can learn from it. She used to give me a 'to do' list when I went into the hospital, and I said, 'What else do you want on this list?' and she said, 'Just be happy'.

"It's left a lot of people in the park touched and present, and just being happier in life and not worrying about the smaller things."

To donate to the Blue Cross see: justgiving.com/fundraising/lozzalovecrew.

Most Read

An Ethiopian Christmas in Hackney

Ethiopian Christmas is celebrated by many people of African heritage including Rastafarians and Eritreans. Picture: Holly Chant

Ridley Road Market to trial Sunday trading

Ridley Road market:Picture Ken Mears

Gang police appeal to find red-headed woman over New Year’s shooting in Dalston club

The woman police want to speak to regarding Visions nightclub New Year's Day shooting. Picture: Met Police

Former Hackney mayoress Vicky Masters – who refused to curtsy to Princess Margaret – dies aged 89

Vicky Masters, the last mayoress of the former Metropolitan Borough of Hackney, who has died aged 89.

‘There are no more East Enders’: 120-year-old pie and mash shop closes

Bob Cooke at the now-closed pie and mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Joe Goodman

Most Read

An Ethiopian Christmas in Hackney

Ethiopian Christmas is celebrated by many people of African heritage including Rastafarians and Eritreans. Picture: Holly Chant

Ridley Road Market to trial Sunday trading

Ridley Road market:Picture Ken Mears

Gang police appeal to find red-headed woman over New Year’s shooting in Dalston club

The woman police want to speak to regarding Visions nightclub New Year's Day shooting. Picture: Met Police

Former Hackney mayoress Vicky Masters – who refused to curtsy to Princess Margaret – dies aged 89

Vicky Masters, the last mayoress of the former Metropolitan Borough of Hackney, who has died aged 89.

‘There are no more East Enders’: 120-year-old pie and mash shop closes

Bob Cooke at the now-closed pie and mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Joe Goodman

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Leyton Orient sign midfielder Cisse from Gillingham as Ogie joins Dover on loan

Ousseynou Cisse battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly at Stadium MK against Leicester City

Leyton Orient boss Embleton is ready to make tough decisions ahead of Port Vale trip

Orient's Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Arsenal target PSG defender Kurzawa

Layvin Kurzawa (front, centre) lines up for France along with former Arsenal duo Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud before a match in Paris

More chance for Mustafi at injury-hit Arsenal

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi appears frustrated during a Europa League group F match at the Emirates Stadium

‘Life and soul’ of Haggerston Park Lorraine Carter honoured with ‘100 dog salute’

Dog walkers and their dogs gather in Haggerston Park before lining Whiston Road as the funeral cortege of Lorraine Carter passed the park. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists