Lorraine Wicks: Brother pays tribute to woman who died in Stamford Hill house fire

PUBLISHED: 11:49 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 03 March 2020

Lorraine Wicks. Picture: Roy Wicks

Lorraine Wicks. Picture: Roy Wicks

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a "kind and thoughtful" woman who died in a house fire in Stamford Hill.

Lorraine Wicks, 67, was found dead in her Olinda Road home in the early hours of February 10 after firefighters were called to the blaze by neighbours.

She is survived by her older brother, Roy Wicks, who grew up in the house with her. He said Lorraine would be sadly missed by all her friends.

"She was so kind and thoughtful and would do anything for anybody," he said. "She was born in the house in 1952 and never lived anywhere else."

Lorraine, the youngest of four siblings, had worked at an opticians in Wood Green and lived with her two cats, who she adored. Roy said among her hobbies was making jewellery.

Her cause of death is not yet known, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"It's so sad with all the memories in that house," added Roy, who now lives in Wales. "There's another angel in heaven. I hope the family that has this house will have very happy memories, as my family did."

Most Read

Police appeal after fatal Amhurst Road collision

Bodney Road was taped off after the fatal collision. Picture: @999London

Stoke Newington High Street stabbing: Road taped off as police investigate

A man was found stabbed in Stoke Newington High Street this morning. Picture: @999London

Dalston e-bike death: Cyclist acquitted of careless driving after death of Sakine Cihan

The scene in Kingsland Road after the crash. Picture: David Peat

Derrick Fatunbi jailed for life for attempted murder of police officer after Clapton Park Estate shootout

Derrick Fatunbi. Picture: Met Police

Families call for action over anti-social behaviour from Kingsland Road clubgoers

A fight breaks out in Kingsland Road.

