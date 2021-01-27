Lower Clapton restaurant to hold free meals event for struggling people
- Credit: Wayne Campbell
A Hackney restaurant is giving out free meals to struggling families today (January 27).
From 3pm to 7pm Fulljoy, in Lower Clapton Road, is offering two free meals to any household who is disadvantaged or in need amid the third coronavirus lockdown.
Although hundreds of people have already signed up to collect their food in advance, restaurant owner Sean Montaque said people can drop in and sign up on the spot if they were not aware of the initiative.
"It's challenging times and people are struggling right now, financially," Sean said. "We are trying to reach those who are less fortunate."
DJ Supa D, who is also co-owner of the Caribbean seafood restaurant and juice bar, will attend the collection day today.
You may also want to watch:
It is the first time Fulljoy has held an initiative like this, but if all goes well, Sean has not ruled out making it a regular event.
Most Read
- 1 Hackney tenant who was left 'terrified' for years reaches court settlement
- 2 Lower Clapton blaze damages maisonette
- 3 Jealous Dalston murderer stabbed victim through his heart with scissors
- 4 Community lifelines: Volunteer 'superheroes' feed Hackney people in need
- 5 Parents raise thousands for home-learning supplies in Hackney and London
- 6 Empty Hoxton car parks and garages to be turned into homes
- 7 Police issue fines worth £15,000 after suspected illegal rave in Hackney
- 8 Sawing-in-half trick reaches century since first show in Finsbury Park
- 9 Hackney reviewing whether court ruling impacts low-traffic neighbourhoods
- 10 Hackney mother seeks compensation after living with mice infestation