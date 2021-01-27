News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lower Clapton restaurant to hold free meals event for struggling people

Franki Berry

Published: 1:50 PM January 27, 2021    Updated: 2:11 PM January 27, 2021
DJ Supa D

DJ Supa D is supporting the initiative at Fulljoy restaurant. - Credit: Wayne Campbell

A Hackney restaurant is giving out free meals to struggling families today (January 27). 

From 3pm to 7pm Fulljoy, in Lower Clapton Road, is offering two free meals to any household who is disadvantaged or in need amid the third coronavirus lockdown. 

Although hundreds of people have already signed up to collect their food in advance, restaurant owner Sean Montaque said people can drop in and sign up on the spot if they were not aware of the initiative. 

"It's challenging times and people are struggling right now, financially," Sean said. "We are trying to reach those who are less fortunate."

DJ Supa D, who is also co-owner of the Caribbean seafood restaurant and juice bar, will attend the collection day today. 

It is the first time Fulljoy has held an initiative like this, but if all goes well, Sean has not ruled out making it a regular event.

Fulljoy in Lower Clapton

Fulljoy is holding the meals donation day on January 27. - Credit: DJ Supa D


Hackney News

