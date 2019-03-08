'I want to say I abseiled The Orbit with a brain tumour' – Lower Clapton mum with terminal cancer in charity fundraiser

Kelly Casey, 35, will abseil down the Orbit in the Olympic Park. Archant

A Lower Clapton mum with terminal brain cancer is excited to “get on with her life” when she abseils the UK’s tallest sculpture for charity.

Kelly Casey, 35, was diagnosed in 2015. Her doctors told her to do “absolutely everything I'd always wanted to” – so this month she'll take on the Olympic Park's 262ft ArcelorMittal Orbit sculpture as her loved ones watch on.

She'll find motivation in her “ringwalk” music – Warrior by reggae artist General Levy – which talks about resilience and strength.

“I want to push the limit and get on with my life,” said Kelly. “I want to be able to say that I abseiled The Orbit with a brain tumour.”

She added: “I'm not nervous, although my family are!”

Kelly is raising money for Brain Tumour Research and has charity buckets in two pubs – Tommy Flynn's in Mare Street and The Wheatsheaf in Windus Road. There's also one in the Theydon Road Co-op.

