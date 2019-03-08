Lower Clapton primary school offers free healthy school meals to all pupils

Mandeville Primary in Oswald Street is leading the way when it comes to ensuring its pupils understand the benefit of healthy eating. It even has a head chef who oversees the daily preparation of lunches and runs a project that sees each child receive lessons on healthy eating, cooking and gardening. They plant, grow and harvest their own food and then cook it using simple and healthy recipes. Now it has rolled out the free school lunches to those in the junior school as well as kids in reception, Year 1 and Year 2. Associate head Matthew Shapland said: We want every child at Mandeville to succeed and we know that a healthy and nutritious lunch is so important in supporting learning that we want to make sure that its available to every child. We want to support our families and this will save them around £300 a year for each child.