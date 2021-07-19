News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Twenty-five firefighters put out blaze at a Hackney shop

Holly Chant

Published: 5:02 PM July 19, 2021   
Firefighters tackled a shop fire in Hackney on Saturday. Luckily no-one was injured by the blaze. - Credit: Archant

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a shop with flats above on Lower Clapton Road in Hackney on Saturday (July 17). 

Firefighters tackled a small fire on the flat roof of the building and there were no reports of any injuries. 

The London Fire Brigade was called to the blaze at around 8.30pm with the fire under control after about half an hour. 

Crews from Homerton, Stoke Newington and Bethnal Green fire stations all attended the scene. 

The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental.

