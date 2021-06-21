Celebrities and shoe brand staff help renovate Hackney playground

Published: 2:20 PM June 21, 2021

Boxer Lawrence Okolie helped to renovate an adventure playground in Hackney along with hundreds of other volunteers from shoe brand Kurt Geiger. - Credit: Kurt Geiger

Champion boxer Lawrence Okolie, ballet dancer Eric Underwood and presenter Anita Rani helped more than a hundred volunteers renovate a Hackney playground for disabled children.

Celebrities such as Lord Alan Sugar and Jack Guinness also got involved in the project, organised by British footwear brand Kurt Geiger and its new charity partner KIDS.

Neil Clifford, Kurt Geiger chief executive, said: “KIDS’ commitment to benefitting the lives of disadvantaged children and their families is truly inspiring, and we’re thrilled to have had so many of our employees help restore their adventure playground in Hackney."

Volunteers repainted playground structures, refilled a sandpit, created a nature garden and refurbished the playground's entrance. - Credit: Kurt Geiger

Employees from Kurt Geiger spent one week helping out with various renovation tasks and the brand has donated £40,000 to KIDS, which supports over 13,700 disabled children, young people and families every year throughout England.

The brand has also launched an exclusive hoodie and cap in honour of the partnership with KIDS with all proceeds going to the charity.

You may also want to watch:

From June 7-11, 150 employees from Kurt Geiger's head office and retail teams attended KIDS' adventure playground in Hackney and volunteered their time.

The adventure playground is one of many in London created by charity KIDS for children with disabilities. - Credit: Kurt Geiger

Tasks included repainting playground structures, refilling a sandpit, creating a nature garden and refurbishing the entrance.

The adventure playground is one of many based in communities across London, specially designed for children with disabilities who may not be able to access other kinds of playgrounds.

Katie Ghose, KIDS Chief Executive Officer, says: “We are delighted to be working with Kurt Geiger to ensure that KIDS can continue to offer a vital service to the local community in Hackney. The partnership will help provide a safe and inspiring environment so disabled children and young people in Hackney won’t miss out on opportunities to play learn and grow.

Ballet Dancer Eric Underwood holds up a Kurt Geiger Hackney hoodie. - Credit: Kurt Geiger

"We are incredibly grateful to Kurt Geiger for their support which will ultimately improve the lives of many families in and around Hackney.”

Alongside the renovations, Kurt Geiger’s chief creative officer Rebecca Farrar-Hockley and her design team re-designed the playground’s welcome wall, featuring the signature Kurt Geiger rainbow colours which spread across the entire site.

Kurt Geiger's Hackney hoodies can be found at kurtgeiger.com.

Radio and television presenter Anita Rani helped out with the renovation. - Credit: Kurt Geiger



