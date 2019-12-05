'Every nurse does unpaid overtime': Dalston cancer survivor fronts Macmillan campaign over NHS underfunding

A Dalston woman diagnosed with colorectal cancer last year is fronting Macmillan's campaign calling on political parties to tackle unprecedented pressures on the NHS.

The charity is calling on politicians to tackle the "perfect storm" of increasing cancer patients coupled with staffing shortages.

Sarah Mills, 36, said: "I have survived cancer, and yet I still live in a state of permanent stress while I navigate a system that is not resourced enough to help me. That is not the fault of my nurses - I have witnessed every nurse I've ever encountered doing unpaid overtime.

"But it is psychologically damaging. My worry is that cancer patients could be made more ill by the stress of being left without answers to important questions."

Lynda Thomas, Macmillan Cancer Support's chief executive, said the right plans need to be put in place "to ensure we have a cancer workforce fit for purpose both now and in the future".