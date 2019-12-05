Search

'Every nurse does unpaid overtime': Dalston cancer survivor fronts Macmillan campaign over NHS underfunding

PUBLISHED: 09:41 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 05 December 2019

Sarah Mills

A Dalston woman diagnosed with colorectal cancer last year is fronting Macmillan's campaign calling on political parties to tackle unprecedented pressures on the NHS.

The charity is calling on politicians to tackle the "perfect storm" of increasing cancer patients coupled with staffing shortages.

Sarah Mills, 36, said: "I have survived cancer, and yet I still live in a state of permanent stress while I navigate a system that is not resourced enough to help me. That is not the fault of my nurses - I have witnessed every nurse I've ever encountered doing unpaid overtime.

"But it is psychologically damaging. My worry is that cancer patients could be made more ill by the stress of being left without answers to important questions."

Lynda Thomas, Macmillan Cancer Support's chief executive, said the right plans need to be put in place "to ensure we have a cancer workforce fit for purpose both now and in the future".

Prominent rabbi from Israel left ‘traumatised’ after vile antisemitic attack in Stamford Hill

The rabbi was attacked in Amhurst Park on Friday night. Picture: Met Police

South Hackney drug dealer jailed after police found 45 wraps of cocaine and heroin in his pants

Amaebi Kentebe. Picture: Essex Police

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Defendant, 18, ‘just wanted to make a move on a girl’ in the park

Tashaûn Aird had been stabbed nine times according to the post-mortem examination. Picture: Met Police

Barking and Stoke Newington men jailed for attempted murder after ‘sustained and furious attack’

Adu, from Stoke Newington, Armstrong, from Barking, and Yohannes, from Colchester. Picture: Essex Police

Ridley Road Market traders fear hike in pitch fees and tough new regulations will force them out

The Save Ridley Road banner hanging from the Ridley Road Shopping Village.

