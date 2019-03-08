Search

Advanced search

Man, 69, dies after being hit by lorry in Kingsland Road

PUBLISHED: 09:32 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 01 September 2019

A file image of Kingsland Road, near the junction with Balls Pond Road. Picture: Ken Mears

A file image of Kingsland Road, near the junction with Balls Pond Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A pensioner has died after being hit by a lorry in Kingsland Road yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene, near the junction with Balls Pond Road, at 1pm. Officers from the serious collision unit, along with medics, the air ambulance and fire crews attended but the 69-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

His next of kin have been told.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene to assist police with their enquiries. No arrests have been made.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage can call the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit at Chadwell Heath Garage on 0208 597 4874, by dialing 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

Most Read

Hackney Council gave single mum four days to pick between moving to Stoke and becoming homeless

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Mare Street crash: Woman treated by paramedics after being hit by bus near Morning Lane junction

The scene in Mare Street.

Jeremy Corbyn calls for second homes levy as tens of thousands of properties sit empty in crisis-hit London

A block in West Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Yesterday’s news: Hackney Today binned for good as judge throws out council appeal

Copies of Hackney Today at Hackney town hall. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Police appeal to find Hackney man alleged to have imitated cop in London Fields and Bethnal Green Road robberies

Christopher Griffiths. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Hackney Council gave single mum four days to pick between moving to Stoke and becoming homeless

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Mare Street crash: Woman treated by paramedics after being hit by bus near Morning Lane junction

The scene in Mare Street.

Jeremy Corbyn calls for second homes levy as tens of thousands of properties sit empty in crisis-hit London

A block in West Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Yesterday’s news: Hackney Today binned for good as judge throws out council appeal

Copies of Hackney Today at Hackney town hall. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Police appeal to find Hackney man alleged to have imitated cop in London Fields and Bethnal Green Road robberies

Christopher Griffiths. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Spurs boss Pochettino ‘not worried’ about shortage

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

Emery ‘could start Arsenal’s top trio together’

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) celebrates after Lucas Torreira's goal at Anfield (pic Anthony Devlin/PA)

Cycling: Cavendish to race in Six Day London

Mark Cavendish rides in after completing the men's elite race during the British National Championships (pic Chris Radburn/PA)

Man, 69, dies after being hit by lorry in Kingsland Road

A file image of Kingsland Road, near the junction with Balls Pond Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Leyton Orient nab late draw at Salford City

Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to get into the area (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists