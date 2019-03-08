Man, 69, dies after being hit by lorry in Kingsland Road

A file image of Kingsland Road, near the junction with Balls Pond Road. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A pensioner has died after being hit by a lorry in Kingsland Road yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene, near the junction with Balls Pond Road, at 1pm. Officers from the serious collision unit, along with medics, the air ambulance and fire crews attended but the 69-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been told.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene to assist police with their enquiries. No arrests have been made.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage can call the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit at Chadwell Heath Garage on 0208 597 4874, by dialing 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.