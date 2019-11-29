Search

Man arrested at Dalston Kingsland station after Overground passenger hurls racist abuse on train

PUBLISHED: 16:09 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 13 December 2019

Dalston Kingsland station. Picture: Ken Mears

Dalston Kingsland station. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A man has been arrested over alleged racially aggravated offences on a London Overground train between Stratford and Dalston Kingsland.

Between 2.30pm and 4pm on Friday November 29 a man is reported to have walked through the carriage making racist threats to other passengers.

The 54-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested at Dalston Kingsland station and has since been released under investigation while officers carry out further enquiries.

Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or to anyone who was a victim and has not yet spoken to the police.

Contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 355 of 29/11/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

