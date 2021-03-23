Arrest made after pregnant woman assaulted in Hackney street
A man has been arrested after a 20-year-old pregnant woman in Stamford Hill was assaulted.
The man, in his late 50s, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) at a residential address in Haringey. He is now in custody at an east London police station.
Police were called shortly after 7pm on March 18 following reports of an assault about 30 minutes earlier on Manor Road in Stamford Hill, Hackney.
The victim alleged to officers that she had been approached from behind and had her head covered by a pillow case before the assault.
The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish a motive and at this early stage, police do not believe the incident is linked with any other offences.
Police have been conducting patrols in the Stamford Hill area to provide reassurance to the local community.
Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 6517/18Mar.