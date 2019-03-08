David Bello-Monerville: Third arrest as man held on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering David Bello-Monerville in Barnet.

The 27-year-old handed himself in to police yesterday and was also held on three counts of suspicion of GBH and aggravated burglary.

He is the third person to be arrested over the fatal stabbing of 38-year-old David in Welbeck Road on Tuesday last week.

Two men, aged 27 and 26, have already been charged with aggravated burglary over the incident and will appear at Harrow Crown Court on July 19.

David is the third son from the same Hackney family to have been killed.

He was in a car in Hindrey Road, Lower Clapton, six years ago with his 19-year-old twin brothers Joseph and Jonathan Burke-Monerville when two masked men approached and asked them if they were from the Pembury Estate.

When they said no one of them allegedly said "waste them anyway", before the gunman fired three times.

Joseph was shot in the head and died in hospital. Police believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity. In 1994 Trevor Monerville, 26, died after being repeatedly stabbed in a Hackney street by five men.

Just three days before a murder trial was due to begin into Joseph's death in 2015, charges against the three men were dropped when it emerged the prosecution's case relied on the evidence of one single gang member.

The three men were called to give evidence at harrowing inquest into Joseph's death in 2016, along with the witness who gave evidence against them.

David too gave evidence at the inquest, and broke down when he recounted the moment his brother was shot and how he continued to be "haunted by the killer's eyes".

Coroner Mary Hassell concluded Joseph was "killed unlawfully".