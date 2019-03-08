Search

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

PUBLISHED: 09:58 15 April 2019

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

Archant

A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a motorbike in Green Lanes near the Manor House junction.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses or any drivers with dash-cam footage to come forward.

Officers and medics were called just after 8.05pm on Friday night and found the injured man in the road. He was taken to hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the motorbike stopped at the scene and assisted police. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the collision can call 0208 597 4874 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

