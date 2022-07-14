Police were called just before 11pm last night - Wednesday, July 13 - to a property in Mabley Street, Homerton - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act after police attended a property in Homerton last night amid concerns for his welfare.

Police were called to an address in Mabley Street at 10.47pm yesterday - Wednesday, July 13 - attending to find a man experiencing a mental health crisis.

Officers made contact with the man who refused to leave the property.

He made threats towards emergency services and threw several items from the building.

Shortly after 6am this morning - Thursday, July 14 - officers entered the property and the man was detained under the Mental Health Act.

No injuries were reported.

Marsh Hill - closed for a period between Homerton High Street and Homerton Road - has now reopened.