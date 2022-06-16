News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Man dies after being found on fire in Stoke Newington

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:58 AM June 16, 2022
Updated: 12:03 PM June 16, 2022
Man found on fire in Albion Road, Stoke Newington

Police were called at about 4.30am this morning - Thursday, June 16 - to reports of a man being found on fire on Albion Road - Credit: LFB

A man has died in "unexplained" circumstances after being found on fire in Stoke Newington earlier this morning.

Police were called to the incident on Albion Road by the London Fire Brigade at around 4.30am today (Thursday, June 16).

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended but the man, believed to be in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are in the process of informing his next of kin as formal identification is awaited. 

At this early stage, the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

A crime scene remains in place as the investigation continues.

The cause of the fire is also being investigated by the Brigade, which deployed four fire engines and around 25 firefighters to the scene.

