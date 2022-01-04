News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Police launch probe after man dies in Hackney workshop fire 

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:21 AM January 4, 2022
Southwold Road in Hackney, where a man died in a fire in a workshop on New Year's Eve

Southwold Road in Hackney, where a man died in a fire in a workshop on New Year's Eve - Credit: Google

Police have launched an investigation after a man died in a fire in a workshop in Upper Clapton on New Year's Eve.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in a single storey building in Southwold Road just before 4pm on December 31.

Fire fighters found the man inside, and brought him out of the property. 

He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews where he sadly died.

About 40 fire fighters using six fire engines had the fire under control within 45 minutes. 

Fire crews from Stoke Newington, Homerton, Tottenham, Hornchurch, Islington and Holloway fire stations were at the scene.

Southwold Road was closed in both directions, as they battled the blaze. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Police launch probe after man dies in Hackney workshop fire 
  2. 2 Guilty: North London criminals jailed in December 2021
  3. 3 Boys, 11 and 13, detained after man assaulted near Stamford Hill
  1. 4 A month to have your say on Stamford Hill sites identified for housing
  2. 5 Two fatal stabbings an hour apart makes 2021 worst year for teen killings
  3. 6 What are the new Covid rules as pupils return to school?
  4. 7 Afghan refugee families welcomed by Finsbury Park Mosque
  5. 8 CCTV: Man sought as part of investigation into Shoreditch bar assault
  6. 9 New Year Honours 2021: Trevor Phillips and motorcycle couple recognised
  7. 10 Dalston stabbing victim recovers in hospital

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Metropolitan Police
Hackney News
North London News
London

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CCTV image of man on a route 149 bus who police wish to identify

London Live News

Man sought after indecent exposure on bus in Shoreditch area

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Lateral flow Covid tests have proved popular as people test before Christmas and New Year's celebrations

Coronavirus

What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The strike will last from 7am to 11am, with ambulance workers doing no overtime for the rest of the

London Ambulance Service

Construction worker dies in Hoxton after being struck by falling object

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Sam Fender performing at the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. Picture date: Friday Septe

London Live News

Sam Fender to headline huge Finsbury Park show next summer

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon