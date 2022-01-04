Police launch probe after man dies in Hackney workshop fire
- Credit: Google
Police have launched an investigation after a man died in a fire in a workshop in Upper Clapton on New Year's Eve.
Emergency services were called to the blaze in a single storey building in Southwold Road just before 4pm on December 31.
Fire fighters found the man inside, and brought him out of the property.
He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews where he sadly died.
About 40 fire fighters using six fire engines had the fire under control within 45 minutes.
Fire crews from Stoke Newington, Homerton, Tottenham, Hornchurch, Islington and Holloway fire stations were at the scene.
Southwold Road was closed in both directions, as they battled the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.