A man has died following a fire in Queensbridge Road, Hackney - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Police have launched an investigation after a man died following a fire in a first-floor flat in Hackney.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus to rescue the man from the living room of the three-roomed flat in Queensbridge Road, after they were called just before 9.40pm on Sunday - February 20.

He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews where he sadly later died.

About 40 London Fire Brigade (LFB) crew members and six fire engines attended, from Shoreditch, Bethnal Green, Islington, Homerton and Stoke Newington fire stations.

They had the fire, which damaged part of the flat, under control in just over an hour.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by the LFB and the Metropolitan Police Service.