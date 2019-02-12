Search

Man found dead at Shuttleworth homeless hostel in Well Street

PUBLISHED: 16:32 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 05 March 2019

The Shuttleworth Hostel in Hackney.

The Shuttleworth Hostel in Hackney.

Archant

A man in his 30s has been found dead at a homeless hostel, police have said.

The man had been living at The Shuttleworth Hostel in Well Street since August, manager Ola Ayeni told the Gazette. He was seen going to his room in the early hours of yesterday morning and found dead at 3.45pm.

My Ayeni said: “The guy was staying here and he was seen going into the building with residents to his room. The two friends left him in his room.

“One of the guys left his keys in the room and had been knocking on the door. He came to reception at about 3pm and that’s when we found him.

“He was a very nice guy.”

Scotland Yard said the death was being treated as “unexplained”.

The man’s next of kin have not yet been informed and formal identification has not yet taken place.

It comes almost three years after the death of Joseph Coughlin, 44, who was found decomposing in his room in June 2016.

Mr Coughlin’s death sparked the Gazette’s Hidden Homeless investigation, which revealed that Hackney Council was spending £35million a year on often substandard temporary accommodation.

Hackney police are investigating.

Did you know the man who died? Call the Gazette on 020 7433 0104.

