News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Man found with head injury on Amhurst Park road in critical condition

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 8:45 AM April 26, 2022
A cordon was put in place at the scene on Amhurst Park road

A cordon was put in place at the scene on Amhurst Park road - Credit: London 999

A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was found by emergency services with a serious head injury in Amhurst Park.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) to an address on the Hackney street which passes through Stamford Hill and Stoke Newington. 

At around 2am, officers found a man injured on the road suffering from a serious head injury. 

The 54-year-old was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition. 

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.

London Live News
London Ambulance Service
Metropolitan Police
Stoke Newington News
Stamford Hill News
Hackney News

Don't Miss

Dawn raids across east London, Essex and Hertfordshire kick drug running into the long grass. Pictur

London Live News | Updated

Update: Man sought in connection with sexual assault on bus

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Nat Matthews

Tributes as Hackney legal champion dies aged 54

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Homerton University Hospital

Fertility clinic patients impacted by Homerton shortage 'can have...

Julia Gregory Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
Police say a 23-year-old man was found with a knife injury on Pownall Road in London Fields on Wednesday

London Live News

Case discontinued against teen charged with attempted murder

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon