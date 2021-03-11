Man jailed after biting, punching and sexually assaulting women on bus

Published: 6:08 PM March 11, 2021

A "dangerous" man has been sentenced to more than four years in jail and four years on licence after he pushed, punched, bit and sexually assaulted women near Stoke Newington.

On 27 June last year, at around 8.30pm, Abdul Yusuf, of no fixed address, approached two of his victims waiting for a bus on High Road between Wargrave Road and Gladesmore Road.

The 31-year-old started talking to one of the women, who told him to "go away".

Without any warning, Yusuf then grabbed her wrist and sexually assaulted her.

She managed to break away and get onto the bus, prompting Yusuf to approach another woman and sexually assault her before sitting opposite his first victim.

The second victim confronted Yusuf and he slapped her face, which is when she started recording without his knowledge.

Instead he incorrectly thought the first victim was recording - she was on a video call with a friend.

He attempted to grab her phone, pushed her onto the floor, punched her in the face and bit her shoulder, causing her to scream in pain.

DNA revealed he was also a suspect for a sexual assault, robbery and fraud on July 4, 2020 against a third victim.

On that occasion he had pushed a woman, sexually assaulted her, bitten her and also taken her bank card.

With help from recordings, Yusuf was arrested in Cornwall on 18 July, and charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of common assault, one count of robbery and two counts of fraud.

Yusuf was sentenced to four years and four months' in prison and a further four years on license at Wood Green Crown Court on March 11.

He had pleaded guilty to fraud but not guilty to the sexual assault, assault and robbery.

However, the jury unanimously found him guilty of the latter three charges after a three-day trial on January 14.

PC Bowman, from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said he is "dangerous": “To assault three women in this way will not be tolerated, and from the footage, we can see how violent his actions were."

Siwan Hayward, director of compliance, policing operations and security at Transport for London, said: “We commend these women for coming forward and speaking to the police after what must have been a terrible and frightening experience. Thankfully crimes of this nature are extremely rare on public transport."