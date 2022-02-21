Firefighters rescued a man from a first-floor flat fire in Queensbridge Road last night - Credit: LFB

A man was rescued by firefighters after a blaze broke out at a Hackney flat last night.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the building on Queensbridge Road at 9.39pm on Sunday, February 20.

Around 40 crew members and six fire engines attended, including from Shoreditch, Bethnal Green, Islington, Homerton and Stoke Newington fire stations.

Part of a flat on the first floor was damaged by the fire.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a man from the flat, who was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews."

The fire was under control by 10.50pm. LFB said the cause is being investigated by the brigade and the Met Police.