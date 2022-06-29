Police launch probe into Stamford Hill flat blaze

Stamford Hill, where the fire broke out in a flat above a shop - Credit: Google

A man had to be rescued by firefighters after a blaze broke out in a flat above a shop in Stamford Hill in the early hours of this morning.

Police and the London Fire Brigade are investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus led the man to safety via an internal staircase, after emergency services were called just after 1.30am today (Wednesday, June 29).

About 25 firefighters using four engines had the fire under control within an hour.

A woman was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Half of a studio flat on the first floor of the building was damaged by fire.

Crews from Stoke Newington, Tottenham and Holloway fire stations attended the scene.