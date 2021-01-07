Homerton High Street attack: Man in his 50s stabbed in the back
Published: 11:39 AM January 7, 2021
- Credit: Google maps
A man was stabbed in his back in Homerton High Street last night.
Police and the London Ambulance Service were called just after 6pm on January 6 to reports that a man had been assaulted.
The victim, who is in his 50s, was taken to an east London hospital.
The injury is not life-threatening or life-changing, Scotland Yard said.
Enquiries continue and there have been no arrests.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 5235/06Jan. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Woman arrested over London Fields shooting that left innocent bystander paralysed
- 2 Hackney's Happy Man Tree chopped down in blow to campaigners
- 3 Hackney's Cllr Jon Burke resigns with ambitions to move north
- 4 Police divers search for man who fell from boat into freezing River Lea
- 5 Shop Local: Hackney ad-man becomes artist in 'most mental year in history'
- 6 Funeral director calls for more government support for sector
- 7 Three arrested over London Fields shooting that left innocent bystander paralysed
- 8 Ex-Islington cop who schooled in Hackney saves business from Covid-19 bust
- 9 Homerton Hospital "stretched" as Covid cases surge
- 10 Business support has 'too many holes', says East London Trades Guild
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus