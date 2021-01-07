News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Homerton High Street attack: Man in his 50s stabbed in the back

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 11:39 AM January 7, 2021   
Homerton High Street

Homerton High Street, where the attack took place - Credit: Google maps

A man was stabbed in his back in Homerton High Street last night.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called just after 6pm on January 6 to reports that a man had been assaulted.

The victim, who is in his 50s, was taken to an east London hospital.

The injury is not life-threatening or life-changing, Scotland Yard said.

Enquiries continue and there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 5235/06Jan. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

