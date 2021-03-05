News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man's face lacerated in Lower Clapton stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:03 PM March 5, 2021   
St John at Hackney Churchyard Gardens have been taped off by police investigating a stabbing

St John at Hackney Churchyard Gardens have been taped off by police investigating a stabbing - Credit: @LundunFeeldz

A man is being treated in hospital after being stabbed in the face in Clapton.

Police were called to Lower Clapton Road just after 1am in the early hours this morning (March 5). 

Upon arrival, officers found a man with lacerations to his face, according to Scotland Yard.

The victim was taken to a London hospital by the London Ambulance Service (LAS), where he is currently being treated in a stable condition.

St John at Hackney church, Clapton Square and Clapton Passage have been taped off by police who are investigating. 

No arrests have been made.

