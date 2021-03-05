Man's face lacerated in Lower Clapton stabbing
Published: 3:03 PM March 5, 2021
- Credit: @LundunFeeldz
A man is being treated in hospital after being stabbed in the face in Clapton.
Police were called to Lower Clapton Road just after 1am in the early hours this morning (March 5).
Upon arrival, officers found a man with lacerations to his face, according to Scotland Yard.
The victim was taken to a London hospital by the London Ambulance Service (LAS), where he is currently being treated in a stable condition.
St John at Hackney church, Clapton Square and Clapton Passage have been taped off by police who are investigating.
You may also want to watch:
No arrests have been made.
Most Read
- 1 Hackney 'rising star' nominated for BAFTA
- 2 'Largest cannabis farm we've ever seen,' say Homerton police
- 3 Baby Edward: Police confirm biological mother was found
- 4 24-hour DJ set raises thousands for mental health charity
- 5 'So many characters': Lockdown portraits on display
- 6 Architecture review: The 'competing hands' of building a city
- 7 Facebook bans breastfeeding campaign ads starring Hackney mum
- 8 Leaseholders in low-rise buildings fear cladding scandal bills
- 9 Steve Allen: My problem with phone-y scam calls
- 10 Hackney road closure campaigners to stand in by-election
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus