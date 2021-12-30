News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Construction worker dies in Hoxton after being struck by falling object

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 3:28 PM December 30, 2021
The strike will last from 7am to 11am, with ambulance workers doing no overtime for the rest of the

The London Fire Brigade and London Air Ambulance attended the site but the man was pronounced dead at the scene - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A man died after reportedly being struck by a falling object at a building site in Hoxton. 

The London Fire Brigade and London's Air Ambulance attended the scene at 1.19pm to a building site on East Road on December 21.

Metropolitan Police officers also attended the scene. 

A 32-year-old man who was working at the site was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, a clinical team leader, an incident response officer, and members of our hazardous area response team.

"We also dispatched by road London's Air Ambulance.

"Sadly, despite best efforts of emergency service colleagues, a person died at the scene."

Most Read

  1. 1 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  2. 2 Dalston stabbing victim recovers in hospital
  3. 3 Have you seen Barbara? Concerns for missing 'vulnerable' woman
  1. 4 Construction worker dies in Hoxton after being struck by falling object
  2. 5 CCTV: Man sought as part of investigation into Shoreditch bar assault
  3. 6 Man sought after indecent exposure on bus in Shoreditch area
  4. 7 Cyclist welcomes imminent new Highway Code changes
  5. 8 East London teachers challenge the elitism of Latin
  6. 9 Sam Fender to headline huge Finsbury Park show next summer
  7. 10 Drug dealer jailed after being caught with cannabis and cash

The Met said his next of kin have been informed. The Health and Safety Executive have also been informed.

The case falls under Poplar Coroner's Office. They have been contacted in regards to the opening of an inquest into the case.

Enquiries are ongoing. 




London Ambulance Service
Hackney Police
Hackney News
Shoreditch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A two-bed flat is being sold in Hackney Wick by Savills for £1,250,000 

London Live News

What a £1m home looks like in Hackney compared to the rest of the world

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Richmond Road Medical Centre was recognised by the National General Practice Award last month

Health

Award-winning Hackney GP gets fifth health gong

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Police have released an E-fit after a woman was raped in Hackney on August 13

London Live News

Woman subjected to 'sustained attack and rape' after leaving nightclub

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
family christmas

London Live News

Survey: A third of readers scale down Christmas plans due to Covid concerns

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon