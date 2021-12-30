The London Fire Brigade and London Air Ambulance attended the site but the man was pronounced dead at the scene - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A man died after reportedly being struck by a falling object at a building site in Hoxton.

The London Fire Brigade and London's Air Ambulance attended the scene at 1.19pm to a building site on East Road on December 21.

Metropolitan Police officers also attended the scene.

A 32-year-old man who was working at the site was pronounced dead at the scene.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, a clinical team leader, an incident response officer, and members of our hazardous area response team.

"We also dispatched by road London's Air Ambulance.

"Sadly, despite best efforts of emergency service colleagues, a person died at the scene."

The Met said his next of kin have been informed. The Health and Safety Executive have also been informed.

The case falls under Poplar Coroner's Office. They have been contacted in regards to the opening of an inquest into the case.

Enquiries are ongoing.











