Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Mare Street crash: Woman treated by paramedics after being hit by bus near Morning Lane junction

PUBLISHED: 01:01 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 01:14 26 August 2019

The scene in Mare Street.

The scene in Mare Street.

Ramzy Alwakeel

A woman was hit by a bus in Mare Street shortly before midnight on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

It happened near the Morning Lane junction at 11.47pm. Police shut the northbound lanes while the woman was being treated by paramedics.

The bus stopped "a short distance along Mare Street", a Scotland Yard spokesperson said, and the driver has not been arrested.

Police were not immediately able to tell the Gazette how badly the woman had been hurt, but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Most Read

Mare Street crash: Woman treated by paramedics after being hit by bus near Morning Lane junction

The scene in Mare Street.

Bus robber who targeted vulnerable passengers in Hackney is jailed

Gloria Makanjuola.

Spurs boss Pochettino says his side failed to break Newcastle down

Newcastle United players huddle together prior to the beginning of the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Police appeal after gunshots heard in Homerton

Retreat Place in Homerton. Picture: Google Maps

‘It’s one of those things’: Bob Cooke’s pie and mash shop to close down - ending East End tradition in Broadway Market

Bob Cooke, 71, the fourth generation of Cookes to run the Pie and Mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Mare Street crash: Woman treated by paramedics after being hit by bus near Morning Lane junction

The scene in Mare Street.

Bus robber who targeted vulnerable passengers in Hackney is jailed

Gloria Makanjuola.

Spurs boss Pochettino says his side failed to break Newcastle down

Newcastle United players huddle together prior to the beginning of the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Police appeal after gunshots heard in Homerton

Retreat Place in Homerton. Picture: Google Maps

‘It’s one of those things’: Bob Cooke’s pie and mash shop to close down - ending East End tradition in Broadway Market

Bob Cooke, 71, the fourth generation of Cookes to run the Pie and Mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Spurs boss Pochettino says his side failed to break Newcastle down

Newcastle United players huddle together prior to the beginning of the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Joelinton strike ends Spurs unbeaten start

Newcastle United's Joelinton (centre) and Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez battle for the ball

Luiz looks at positives for Arsenal

Arsenal's David Luiz (left) and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Arsenal Women 6 Tottenham Women 0: Player ratings

Jill Roord of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Arsenal Women 6 Tottenham Hotspur Women 0

Jill Roord of Arsenal scores the first goal for her team during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists