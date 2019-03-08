Mare Street crash: Woman treated by paramedics after being hit by bus near Morning Lane junction

A woman was hit by a bus in Mare Street shortly before midnight on Sunday.

It happened near the Morning Lane junction at 11.47pm. Police shut the northbound lanes while the woman was being treated by paramedics.

The bus stopped "a short distance along Mare Street", a Scotland Yard spokesperson said, and the driver has not been arrested.

Police were not immediately able to tell the Gazette how badly the woman had been hurt, but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.