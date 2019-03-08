This is not just beer: Mare Street pub The Cock Tavern brewing mojito beer dedicated to Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott apologised for drinking a can of M&S mojito on the London Overground. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

A Mare Street pub will be brewing a “mojito beer” dedicated to Diane Abbott this week to show its support for the MP who was pictured drinking on the Overground.

Christian behind the bar at The Cock Tavern with loads of picked eggs. Christian behind the bar at The Cock Tavern with loads of picked eggs.

The Cock Tavern, which has its own brewery Shortstack in the basement, will be making about 500 pints of the mint and brown sugar-infused beverage tomorrow.

The Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP apologised after a story ran in the tabloids based on a photo of her drinking a can of Marks and Spencer mojito on board the London Overground.

Drinking is banned on TfL services, which is perhaps why someone thought it was newsworthy, but the response was overwhelmingly supportive of the MP and the drink has since sold out in shops.

Landlord Christian Campbell told the Gazette he and regulars had been chatting about it and decided they wanted to show their support, and then drink it.

He said: “There seems to be this big story and I think for me and a lot of the regulars it's a bit surprising to see the Daily Mail and others do this because it's so popular.

“You see 'man of the people' politicians like Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson and Tony Blair pictured with a pint and it seems people like that image.

“Most of us have done it and it's something we can relate to. And now M&S has sold out we thought we'd do our own.”

The pub, which is the birthplace of Howling Hops brewery and has been crowned Beard Friendly Pub of the Year twice in a row, will be inviting Diane down to try the Solidarity Mojito Pale once it is ready in about a fortnight.

“Diane came and said hello a few years ago when she was doing a tour of local breweries. She's a local person who is liked by us and our customers.”

The beer is expected to last about a week.