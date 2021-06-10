News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ridley Road market mask hero helps Hackney people through the pandemic

Holly Chant

Published: 2:51 PM June 10, 2021    Updated: 2:54 PM June 10, 2021
Ridley Road Market trader Hemin Abdullah

Hemin Abdullah has been making sure everyone in Hackney has a mask by giving them away for free or selling them at very low prices. - Credit: Hemin Abdullah

A Ridley Road market trader has been selling masks at "rock bottom" prices since the pandemic began, as well as giving them out for free to anyone short of cash.

Hemin Abdullah, also known as Mr Hamma, has been trading in Ridley Road market for 15 years selling spices.

But for more than a year now, he has been offering boxes of 50 masks for £1, to help local people social distance. 

Hemin says he has been selling the high quality masks at "rock bottom" prices. They are available on Amazon for about seven times his price. 

Free masks available at Hemin's tall in Ridley Road Market. 

Free masks available at Hemin's tall in Ridley Road Market. - Credit: Hemin Abdullah

He told the Gazette: "During the pandemic lots of people lost there jobs and I have always traded throughout the pandemic without stop.

"I have seen lots of people struggling, also my seven-year-old daughter got blood cancer and the NHS was very helpful.

"So, I decided to give something back to the community and started ordering masks from China and selling them at cost price so they can be affordable to everyone."

Hemin says he has so far sold 600,000 masks.

Hemin Abdullah, mask trader in Hackney.

Hemin has been selling boxes of 50 masks for a £1. - Credit: Hemin Abdullah

Hemin has so far sold 600,000 masks to help ensure local people can social distance. 

Hemin has so far sold 600,000 masks to help ensure local people can social distance. - Credit: Hemin Abdullah


Logo Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Logo Icon
