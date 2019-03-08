'The bloodshed must stop': May Day peace parade planned from Haggerston to Dalston Square

The 2013 Seventh Day Adventist peace march in Hackney. Picture: Vickie Flores Archant

A peace march on Bank Holiday Monday will call for a stop to "senseless killing and violence" in Hackney.

A similar procession took place last year on Good Friday.

One year on the situation has not improved, so the Hackney Seventh Day Adventist congregation has organised a repeat parade.

There have been over 100 deaths in the UK since the start of the year.

Councillors, community activists and youth workers will join the march, which will leave at midday on Monday from outside the Hackney Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Haggerston Road.

The Pathfinders Drum Corp marching band from the church will lead the procession to Dalston Square.

A spokesperson said: "We are marching to show that we care about our youth and community and are concerned about what is going on throughout the UK around knife crime and youth violence.

"We want to show that there is strength in unity and that the lives of every young person are of value and worth and should not be taken away."

John Lewis, 32, became the hundredth person to be stabbed to death on May 14 in Middlesbrough.