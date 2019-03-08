Search

Advanced search

Hackney mayor criticises plans to demolish Hoxton's Iceland supermarket as planning decision looms

PUBLISHED: 09:05 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:05 05 November 2019

Iceland in Hoxton Street is staying for the time being. Picture: Google Maps

Iceland in Hoxton Street is staying for the time being. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

The mayor of Hackney has waded into the controversy over Hoxton Street's Iceland, as the developer seeks the green light tomorrow night to knock it down to make way for 25 flats.

Philip Glanville has objected in a letter to Hackney Council's planning sub-committee, stating he believes the existing store makes "a valuable contribution to the area", and that its loss "would result in the loss of ground floor retail space that's affordable and important to the community".

He also criticised Blair Estates' failure to provide affordable housing in the proposed part-four, part-five storey block as "disappointing".

Hackney has a 50pc target for affordable housing, and the London plan sets out a minimum of 35pc.

Two petitions have been submitted against the plans; one with 230 signatures called on the developer to engage with the community, while another with 127 signatures complains the building will block out light because it's too tall, and that its overbearing design isn't in keeping with the conservation area.

You may also want to watch:

But planning officer Barry Coughlan has recommended the scheme is approved by councillors on the planning sub-committee, saying the planning system does not generally restrict a developer to one particular occupier. However he noted another low-cost supermarket Lidl is currently lined up to take on the lease for the proposed ground floor retail unit.

The flats above would be private rented sector (PRS) housing which has been recognised in the London plan as "beneficial in addressing housing need and housing delivery".

Only 20pc of the units will be family sized compared to policy requiring 33pc to be family sized in new developments

But considering there will be five family sized units, Mr Coughlan deemed the proposed housing mix to be "acceptable".

"The [London] mayor notes the benefits of PRS in terms of offering longer term tenancies, and providing more certainty over long term availability and ensuring high quality management through single ownership," he said.

A decision is due to be made by councillors sitting on the planning sub-committee tomorrow night.

Blair Estates has been approached for comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: Deprivation levels in Hackney ranked by postcode

Brenthouse Road in Hackney. The northern side of the road, where the houses are, are classed as among the 30pc most deprived in England; flats opposite fall into the 10pc most deprived. Picture: Google Satellite

Six more social homes in Hackney Wick through council’s Right to Buy cash giveaway

An artist's impression of the homes in Wallis Road. Picture: Hackney Council

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Stoke Newington teen said going to shop was ‘too dangerous’

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Lower Clapton paedophile facing jail after assaulting girl he groomed on Snapchat

Roland Lamin.

Sadiq Khan again calls for rent controls as costs in Hackney soar by £6,000 a year

Sadiq Khan has called for rent controls in London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Most Read

Revealed: Deprivation levels in Hackney ranked by postcode

Brenthouse Road in Hackney. The northern side of the road, where the houses are, are classed as among the 30pc most deprived in England; flats opposite fall into the 10pc most deprived. Picture: Google Satellite

Six more social homes in Hackney Wick through council’s Right to Buy cash giveaway

An artist's impression of the homes in Wallis Road. Picture: Hackney Council

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Stoke Newington teen said going to shop was ‘too dangerous’

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Lower Clapton paedophile facing jail after assaulting girl he groomed on Snapchat

Roland Lamin.

Sadiq Khan again calls for rent controls as costs in Hackney soar by £6,000 a year

Sadiq Khan has called for rent controls in London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

We never imposed ourselves during defeat at Morecambe says O’s left-back Widdowson

Joe Widdowson of Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Tottenham will rally round ‘broken’ Heung-Min Son

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is consoled after being sent off for a challenge on Everton's Andre Gomes (not pictured) during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

The Roundhouse and Camden People’s Theatre secure grants to upgrade their buildings

CPT has secured £250,000 Arts Counci funding towards a major overhaul of its performance and foyer space

Hackney mayor criticises plans to demolish Hoxton’s Iceland supermarket as planning decision looms

Iceland in Hoxton Street is staying for the time being. Picture: Google Maps

BBL Cup: Plymouth 80 London Lions 90

Action from London Lions clash with Plymouth Raiders (pic Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists