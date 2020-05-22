Mayor of London helps fund vibrant, new community space in Stoke Newington

A local arts charity and a Stoke Newington resident’s association have raised almost £20,000 for a new “vibrant” community space on a Stoke Newington Estate

The newly formed Kings Crescent Tenants and Residents Association (TRA) joined forces with Hackney Showroom and started crowdfunding to renovate the space which will be used to deliver community activities and curate a programme of “imaginative cultural projects and events” for residents.

Emley Pine, Chair of Kings Crescent TRA, is thankful to everyone who has donated and supported the project including a “huge” pledge from the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

She said: “Wow! I’m so grateful to the Mayor of London and his team at City Hall for this incredible pledge and thank you so much to every individual who has already pledged to show you support our vision of a vibrant community space on Kings Crescent, I’m so happy to know that this is wanted by our local community.“

The Mayor of London pledged the large sum to the Kings Crescent TRA through the seventh round of his Crowdfund London programme.

Hackney Showroom got involved after winning a Hackney Regeneration Team tender calling for a local organisation to take over the new space on Kings Crescent estate. It will support the TRA in delivering community activities.

The charity has produced a renowned family arts programme called Disco Loco and award-winning theatre shows such as BURGERX by Travis Alabanza and for all the women who thought they were Mad by Hackney resident Zawe Ashton.

So its new home, which has been designed by award-winning firm Lyndon Goode Architects, will also act as a laboratory for artist development

Sam Curtis Lindsay, Co-Artistic Director of Hackney Showroom said: “We are delighted to be working with the Kings Crescent TRA to dream up all kinds of wondrous ways to engage local residents - from street parties to innovatively curated masterclasses for adults and ridiculously fun holiday projects for kids. We can’t wait to get started.”

The Crowdfunder remains open until May 25.

Having already reached its target any extra money raised will be used to purchase much needed resources and materials, enabling the team to hit the ground running with events, workshops and activities to engage the whole community.

To make a pledge visit: www.spacehive.com/kings-crescent-community-space

For more information on the Mayor Of London’s Crowdfund London Programme click here.