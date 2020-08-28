Up to £1,000 to be offered to Hackney organisations celebrating Windrush

Windrush event at Stoke Newington hall. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

A fund has been set up for groups and events celebrating the Windrush legacy.

Cllr Carole Williams. Picture: Gary Manhine Cllr Carole Williams. Picture: Gary Manhine

Hackney Council is offering microgrants of up to £1,000 for organisations involved in commemorating and educating people on the Windrush generation, who came from the Caribbean to help rebuild Britain after the second world war.

Hackney’s Windrush lead Cllr Carole Williams said: “In Hackney, the honouring of our Windrush community and the fight for justice after the Windrush Scandal is a year-round affair.

“As we acknowledge the disproportionate effect coronavirus has had on our Black community, the council’s lobbying to end the hostile environment policies, and the vital focus on inequality the Black Lives Matter movement has evoked, it’s never felt more important to celebrate and educate everyone on the legacy and contributions the Windrush Community brings.

I look forward to seeing the ideas we are able to support that help us achieve just that.”

The microgrants will support winning plans taking place between October this year and next March and, they could also be used to programme events during Black history season in October.

Applicants can choose to run an activity, workshop or an event for any age or background that meet the Windrush Microgrant fund objectives to celebrate, commemorate or educate on the ongoing legacy of the Windrush community.

Visit www.news.hackney.gov.uk/grants-of-up-to-1000-to-celebrate-windrush for more information.

To apply for a Windrush microgrant complete the online form by clicking here by midnight on 27 September 2020.