Hackney Gazette > News

Missing teenage girls could be in Hackney

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:22 PM November 23, 2021
Tola and Emma, who are both 14, have been missing from Dunstable and Houghton Regis since Saturday

Tola and Emma, who are both 14, have been missing from Dunstable and Houghton Regis since Saturday - Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Two teenagers missing from Bedfordshire since the weekend could be together in Homerton, police believe.

Tola and Emma, who are both 14, have been missing from Dunstable and Houghton Regis since Saturday (November 20).

Issuing an appeal, Bedfordshire Police, said: "Can you help us find two missing 14-year-old girls, Tola and Emma?

"We believe that they may be together, and possibly in Wales or the Homerton area of London."

Emma is described as five foot eight with shoulder length brown hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing white Nike trainers with blue ripped trousers and a black jacket.

Emma, 14, has been missing from Houghton Regis since Saturday

Emma, 14, has been missing from Houghton Regis since Saturday - Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Tola is five feet tall, of slim build, with short blonde hair, and she was last seen wearing brown trousers and a black jacket.

Tola, 14, has been missing from Dunstable since Saturday

Tola, 14, has been missing from Dunstable since Saturday - Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference numbers MPC/2575/21 and MPC/2569/21.

