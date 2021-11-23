Missing teenage girls could be in Hackney
- Credit: Bedfordshire Police
Two teenagers missing from Bedfordshire since the weekend could be together in Homerton, police believe.
Tola and Emma, who are both 14, have been missing from Dunstable and Houghton Regis since Saturday (November 20).
Issuing an appeal, Bedfordshire Police, said: "Can you help us find two missing 14-year-old girls, Tola and Emma?
"We believe that they may be together, and possibly in Wales or the Homerton area of London."
Emma is described as five foot eight with shoulder length brown hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing white Nike trainers with blue ripped trousers and a black jacket.
Tola is five feet tall, of slim build, with short blonde hair, and she was last seen wearing brown trousers and a black jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference numbers MPC/2575/21 and MPC/2569/21.
