Missing: Hackney Wick woman Souki El Imam El Alaoui

PUBLISHED: 16:47 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 04 March 2020

Soukaina El Imam EL Alaoui is missing.

Archant

Police are searching for a vulnerable woman who has been missing from Hackney since Tuesday lunchtime.

Soukaina El Imam El Alaoui, known as Souki, was last seen at midday and friends say she may be in a distressed and confused state. They also say she may have hidden herself away and be unconscious.

Souki, 31, lives in Hackney Wick. She does not have any ID on her, friends added.

She was last s een wearing a dark coat and carrying a black bag.

Anyone who sees her or has any information can call police on 101 quoting reference 4587 of March 3, or call her friends' search line on 07756268786.

