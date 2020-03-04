Missing: Hackney Wick woman Souki El Imam El Alaoui

Soukaina El Imam EL Alaoui is missing. Archant

Police are searching for a vulnerable woman who has been missing from Hackney since Tuesday lunchtime.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Soukaina El Imam El Alaoui, known as Souki, was last seen at midday and friends say she may be in a distressed and confused state. They also say she may have hidden herself away and be unconscious.

You may also want to watch:

Souki, 31, lives in Hackney Wick. She does not have any ID on her, friends added.

She was last s een wearing a dark coat and carrying a black bag.

Anyone who sees her or has any information can call police on 101 quoting reference 4587 of March 3, or call her friends' search line on 07756268786.