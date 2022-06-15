News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Lancashire girl, 17, missing for 3 days believed to be in east London

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:48 AM June 15, 2022
Shaytoyia, 17, who is missing from Lancashire, is believed to be in east London

Shaytoyia, 17, who is missing from Lancashire, is believed to be in east London - Credit: Hackney Police

Have you seen this girl? 

The 17-year-old from Lancashire has reportedly been missing for three days and is now believed to be in Hackney.

She is known to travel across London including to Stratford in Newham.

Identified only as Shaytoyia by police, the teenager was reportedly last seen in Blackpool town centre on Sunday, June 12. 

Hackney Police say her family and officers are concerned for her welfare. 

If you see Shaytoyia or know where she is, call 101 and provide the reference 22MIS020330. 

