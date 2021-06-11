News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Missing: Highgate woman known to frequent Camden and Islington areas

Holly Chant

Published: 7:30 AM June 11, 2021   
Leonie Beatrice Gutmann, 36

Leonie Beatrice Gutmann, 36. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A woman has been reported missing after absconding from a mental health facility in Highgate yesterday afternoon.

Police are very concerned for 36-year-old Leonie Beatrice Gutmann's welfare who has not been seen since she went missing on June 10.

She is known to frequent the Camden and Islington areas and has previously stayed in local hotels.

She is not believed to have a phone or Oyster card with her.

Leonie requires medication and the facility staff and police are worried for her safety.

Please look out for Leoni and if you should see her call 101 immediately, referencing 21MIS016550.

