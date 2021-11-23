Missing girl, 11, could be in Hackney
Published: 7:37 AM November 23, 2021
- Credit: Met Police
An 11-year-old girl who has been missing since last week could be in Hackney, police believe.
The youngster, named only as Xana, was last seen on Thursday, November 18.
She had been due to spend the weekend with a relative.
Both Xana's family and officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who sees her to come forward.
It is thought that the girl, who lives in the South Norwood area, could be using the bus network to travel around areas including Edmonton, Wood Green, Walthamstow, Euston, Aldgate, Hackney and Enfield.
Anyone who sees Xana or knows where she might be is asked to call 101 quoting 21MIS036080.
Most Read
- 1 South Hackney stabbing: Woman arrested and man left fighting for his life
- 2 All Points East 2022: Headline acts announced for Victoria Park festival
- 3 Hackney man wanted in relation to alleged Chelmsford assault
- 4 'Protests to continue' despite Hoxton museum stating it could move slave trader statue
- 5 Female motorcyclist hospitalised following Albion Road crash
- 6 Men sought in relation to racially-motivated attack near Brick Lane venue
- 7 Child suffers from smoke inhalation after Stamford Hill flat fire
- 8 From Adele's Hometown Glory to The Clash's London Calling: Here are the 25 greatest London songs ever released
- 9 Hackney parents vow to keep fighting to save Fernbank and Hillside children's centres
- 10 Planet Organic to open in Broadway Market on December 14