Missing girl, 11, could be in Hackney

Xana was last seen on Thursday, November 18. - Credit: Met Police

An 11-year-old girl who has been missing since last week could be in Hackney, police believe.

The youngster, named only as Xana, was last seen on Thursday, November 18.

She had been due to spend the weekend with a relative.

Both Xana's family and officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who sees her to come forward.

It is thought that the girl, who lives in the South Norwood area, could be using the bus network to travel around areas including Edmonton, Wood Green, Walthamstow, Euston, Aldgate, Hackney and Enfield.

Anyone who sees Xana or knows where she might be is asked to call 101 quoting 21MIS036080.