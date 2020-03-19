Mixing of cleaning products causes chemical incident in Stoke Newington

Fire crews at the scene of the chemical incident in Defoe Road, Stoke Newington. Picture: Gianluca Avagnina Archant

A Stoke Newington pair had to be treated by medics after mixing cleaning products produced chlorine gas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters and the London Ambulance Service were called to reports of a chemical incident in Defoe Road at 11.50pm on Sunday. London Fire Brigade said mixing products had caused a chemical reaction and produced a “small amount” of chlorine gas.

Crews carried out a sweep of the property and ventilated it to make it safe. A man and a woman who had left the building were treated at the scene.

The incident was under control within an hour. Firefighters from Stoke Newington attended along with fire rescue units from Bethnal Green and Euston.