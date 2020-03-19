Search

Advanced search

Mixing of cleaning products causes chemical incident in Stoke Newington

PUBLISHED: 15:30 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 19 March 2020

Fire crews at the scene of the chemical incident in Defoe Road, Stoke Newington. Picture: Gianluca Avagnina

Fire crews at the scene of the chemical incident in Defoe Road, Stoke Newington. Picture: Gianluca Avagnina

Archant

A Stoke Newington pair had to be treated by medics after mixing cleaning products produced chlorine gas.

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters and the London Ambulance Service were called to reports of a chemical incident in Defoe Road at 11.50pm on Sunday. London Fire Brigade said mixing products had caused a chemical reaction and produced a “small amount” of chlorine gas.

Crews carried out a sweep of the property and ventilated it to make it safe. A man and a woman who had left the building were treated at the scene.

The incident was under control within an hour. Firefighters from Stoke Newington attended along with fire rescue units from Bethnal Green and Euston.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 20 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in City and Hackney - although true figure likely much higher

Stock image of woman wearing protective mask. Picture: Rick Findler/ PA

Coronavirus: 13 people test positive for Covid-19 in City and Hackney

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus: Hackney Foodbank in desperate plea for food, cash and volunteers

Empty shelves at Hackney Foodbank last month. Picture: Melanie Rochford

Coronavirus: Dalston restaurant owner tells people to stay home after collapsing and being taken to Homerton Hospital

Chef Adam Hardiman at Madame Pigg. Picture: Madam Pigg

South Hackney school criticised after Black student, 14, told not to attend until he changed his fade haircut

Tyrese's fade haircut, which 'contravened' school policy. Picture: Monica Francis

Most Read

Coronavirus: 20 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in City and Hackney - although true figure likely much higher

Stock image of woman wearing protective mask. Picture: Rick Findler/ PA

Coronavirus: 13 people test positive for Covid-19 in City and Hackney

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus: Hackney Foodbank in desperate plea for food, cash and volunteers

Empty shelves at Hackney Foodbank last month. Picture: Melanie Rochford

Coronavirus: Dalston restaurant owner tells people to stay home after collapsing and being taken to Homerton Hospital

Chef Adam Hardiman at Madame Pigg. Picture: Madam Pigg

South Hackney school criticised after Black student, 14, told not to attend until he changed his fade haircut

Tyrese's fade haircut, which 'contravened' school policy. Picture: Monica Francis

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Coronavirus: BOA ‘working to find most appropriate outcome for Olympics’

A general view of Olympic Rings outside The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Postponement of professional football extended until April 30

A general view of the pitch during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Coronavirus live updates: School closures announced

Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

Test your knowlegde with our Leyton Orient quiz

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs seek plan to complete season

A general view of Wembley Stadium
Drive 24